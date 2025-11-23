Karimganj (Assam) [India], November 23 (ANI): In a coordinated operation against trans-border smuggling, Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered a large consignment of contraband from the general area of Karimganj, Assam

Acting on specific intelligence, a Bolero pickup vehicle bearing registration number MZ-08-7181 was intercepted. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 165 cartons of foreign-origin cigarettes of various brands. The total value of the seized items is estimated to be approximately Rs 3.5 crore, according to a release.

Two individuals, Lalrinsanga (35) and Lallungawia (29), involved in transporting the contraband were arrested by the Assam Rifles.

The recovered items and apprehended individuals were handed over to DRI for further investigation and legal action.

A top leader of the banned militant organisation United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Sunday surrendered before the security forces along the Indo-Myanmar border, police said.

A senior official of Assam police told ANI over the phone that Arunodoy Dohutia, a top leader of Paresh Baruah-led ULFA (I), on Sunday morning surrendered before a joint team of Assam Police and Assam Rifles in a remote place of the Indo-Myanmar border.

"Arunodoy Dohutia, along with another ULFA (I) cadre, surrendered before the security personnel, and they deposited war-like stores," a senior police official of Assam police said.

On the other hand, sources said that the top ULFA (I) leader will be taken to Delhi for further investigation. (ANI)

