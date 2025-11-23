School Assembly News Headlines Today, 24 November 2025: Reading news headlines during the school morning assembly plays an important role in keeping students updated with current affairs and global happenings. This habit of reading the school assembly news headlines encourages awareness and curiosity about events across politics, science, sports, business, and culture. Regular exposure to news helps students build strong general knowledge, develop informed opinions, and engage confidently in discussions and debates. Here are some of the key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports headlines for today’s morning assembly, November 24, 2025.

National News For School Assembly

Justice Surya Kant to take oath as 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24

Chandigarh Bill Row: Centre Clarifies 'No Final Decision' on Bringing Chandigarh Under President's Control, Says Move Will Follow 'Consultations With All Stakeholders'

8th Pay Commission: NC JCM Urges PM Narendra Modi to Revise ToR, Restore OPS, Ensure Pension Revision and Grant 20% Interim Relief for 50 Lakh Central Government Staff and Pensioners

International News For School Assembly

G20 Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Attends India-Brazil-South Africa Leaders’ Meeting on Sidelines of Summit in Johannesburg

Coup Case: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Arrested for Preventive Custody

Pakistan's Atrocities in Balochistan: BASC Raises Alarm Over Abduction of Minor Girl in Hub, Calls Enforced Disappearances a Human Rights Emergency

Saudi Arabia Road Accident: Last Rites of Madinah Bus Accident Victims Performed in the Presence of Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer

Sports News For School Assembly

Senuran Muthusamy Scores Maiden Century in Tests For Proteas, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025

Travis Head Smashes His 10th Test Century, Achieves Feat off 69 Balls During AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test 2025-26

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Take Internet by Storm, Bollywood Stars Pose for Picture at Vantur National History Museum of Abu Dhabi

TVK Rally: After Karur Stampede Tragedy, Vijay Resumes Public Outreach at Kancheepuram, Attacks DMK

Harman Sidhu Road Accident: 37-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies on the Spot After Car Rams Into Truck in Mansa

Business News For School Assembly

Cupid CMD Aditya Kumar Halwasiya Makes Major Market Move With Bulk Purchase of 38 Lakh Karnataka Bank Shares Amid Lender’s Ongoing Transformation Drive

Nykaa Pink Friday Sale 2025: E-Commerce Platform Offers Massive Discounts and Deals on Beauty Products; Check Details

Vivo X300 Pro Will Support 4K 120FPS Dolby Vision Video, Launch in India on December 2

Sebi introduces threshold-based framework to determine materiality of related party transactions

Marico’s digital brands cross Rs 1,000 cr ARR mark

Being updated with current news and happenings plays an important role in the overall growth of students. These news headlines are carefully curated to give students a quick update on important developments. Consistent engagement with news and current affairs helps students stay informed about significant national and international developments, encouraging them to become aware and responsible citizens.

