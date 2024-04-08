Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Assam Rifles organised a medical camp at Mimbung and Lungpuk villages in Mizoram on World Health Day, Sunday.

The medical camp aimed to provide the locals with much-needed medical treatment and medicines.

The specially constituted medical team provided the requisite medicines to needy locals for their ailments.

Apart from providing medical assistance, basic knowledge of health education, including precautions against common viral diseases, was imparted to the villagers.

In addition, the team also elaborated on the significance of hygiene and sanitation for better living standards.

The local populace expressed their deep gratitude towards Assam Rifles and appreciated the sincere efforts by Assam Rifles to provide specialist medical care in such far-flung areas.

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7th every year. It marks the founding of the World Health Organization in 1950.

On World Health Day 2024, the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Task Force on Mental Health and Well-being of Medical Students (NTF) launched the innovative initiative "My Health, My Rights" on Sunday.

Key components of the initiative include mental health support services, confidential counselling, therapy, and resources to address stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges.

Under the theme "My Health, My Rights," individuals are encouraged to take ownership of their health through activities such as exercise, nutrition, meditation, social engagement, and environmental stewardship.

The initiative also introduces holistic wellness programmes focusing on physical health, emotional resilience, and work-life balance, including yoga, mindfulness meditation, stress management workshops, and nutritional guidance. (ANI)

