Noida, April 8: A 25-year-old Delhi-based man died shortly after taking a slide at a water park located in a mall's premises in Noida, prompting an investigation by the local police, officials said. Dhanjay Maheshwari along with his four friends had on Sunday afternoon visited the Entertainment City water park at the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Sector 38A, under Sector 39 police station limits, they said.

"After collecting costumes and keeping their belongings in lockers, all the friends went straight to the slide. They arrived one by one and started sliding, when Maheshwari suddenly started having trouble breathing," a police spokesperson said. Noida Shocker: Youth Dies After Using Slide at Water Park in Noida, Police Say Probe On (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: ADCP Manish Beshra says, "A 25-year-old named Dhananjay Maheshwari came to a waterpark with four of his friends. After sliding, Dhananjay faced difficulties in breathing... Later he was taken to a hospital via ambulance, where he was declared… pic.twitter.com/RVuLmrWcWL — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

"He sat on the ground to take rest but not feeling any better, he was taken to nearby Kailash Hospital by an ambulance of GIP Mall authorities, where the doctors declared him dead," the spokesperson said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said the family members of Maheshwari also reached Noida soon after the incident and the body was being sent for postmortem. Maheshwari lived in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, Shivaji Road Extension. Noida Fire: Major Blaze Erupts At Sector 32, Videos and Photos Show Raging Flame and Smoke.

On the cause of the death, Mishra said, "We have initiated legal proceedings and the body has been sent for autopsy after which the reason could be confirmed." On the family's allegation of negligence on part of the mall's management, the police officer said the claims are being investigated.

