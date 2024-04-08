Nagpur, April 8: In an alarming incident on Manewada Cement Road in Nagpur, an altercation took a tragic turn when a 24-year-old woman, who was smoking at a nearby pan shop, allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old man to death. The woman, identified as Jayashree Pandhare, along with two of her friends, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ranjit Rathod. The incident unfolded following an altercation, reportedly sparked by lewd remarks and stares exchanged between the individuals.

According to a report by the Times of India, the altercation began when Rathod reportedly stared and passed lewd remarks at Pandhare while she was smoking a cigarette at the shop. Feeling offended by Rathod's actions, Pandhare engaged in a heated exchange with him, which escalated into a verbal altercation. As per the report, Rathod even recorded a video clip on his cellphone capturing Pandhare blowing smoke circles towards him and verbally abusing him. Nagpur Shocker: Former Press Photographer Vinay Punekar Shot Dead Inside House in Raj Nagar Area; Accused Absconding.

The footage also shows Rathod retaliating and exchanging abuses with Pandhare, who was accompanied by her friend Savita Sayare. Enraged by the altercation, Pandhare called her friends Akash Raut and Jeetu Jadhav to confront Rathod. Though Rathod had left for home after the altercation, he stopped at Mahalaxmi Nagar to enjoy a beer, where the assailants accosted him. The situation quickly turned violent, leading to Rathod being stabbed multiple times with a knife by Pandhare, as captured by CCTV footage. Nagpur Shocker: School Teacher Shoots Videos of Women in Washroom at Industrial Fair ‘Advantage Vidarbha’ in Ambazari; Arrested.

Following the murder, the trio fled the scene to Dattawadi before relocating to Mohopa at Kalmeshwar. However, they were later captured during a search operation conducted by the police. According to a report by News Nine, during the search in Dattawadi, police also found various objectionable materials, including photographs of drugs on the phone of one of the accused. The incident has raised concerns about the prevalence of late-night paan shops, often frequented by antisocial elements.

A retired government employee who witnessed the murder emphasised the need for stricter regulations in such areas to ensure the safety of the public. The accused trio has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and investigations are ongoing. The footage from Rathod's phone and the CCTV recordings are being considered crucial evidence in the case.

