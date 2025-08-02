Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 2 (ANI): In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police led to the seizure of 341.12 grams of Heroin No. 4, valued at approximately Rs 2.55 crore and the arrest of four people near the village of Lungpuizawl in Lunglei District.

Acting on specific intelligence received from reliable sources, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was set up at Zobawk. On August 1 at around 7:45 PM, security forces intercepted a suspected vehicle travelling from Hnahthial toward Lunglei and Lawngtlai.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the high-grade narcotics. Four individuals who were in the vehicle at the time were taken into custody on the spot.

The recovered contraband and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to Police Station Lunglei for further investigation and legal action.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in an operation on Thursday, seized 11.110 Kg of Methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 33.33 crores at Zote, Champhai in Mizoram.

Seized items have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, Assam Rifles said in a press release. Based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles launched an operation today to search in the general area of Zote, Champhai.

During the conduct of operation, the team recovered 11.110 Kg of Methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs. 33.33 crores. (ANI)

