Kangchup (Manipur) [India], February 8 (ANI): Assam Rifles recently organised an educational workshop at Chiru village in Manipur's Kangchup district.

On the occasion, Assam Rifles also distributed Foldable Microscopes (Foldoscopes) to the students and teachers of Chiru Public School.

"The distribution of Foldoscopes was initiated following a request from the local school, which lacked access to crucial educational resources," HQ IGAR (EAST) said in a press release on Wednesday.

Also, a medical team comprising Assam Rifles personnel and local healthcare professionals provided essential medicines to the residents of Chiru Village.

"Subsequently, the team distributed 60 Foldoscopes to Chiru Public School and conducted a comprehensive workshop and training camp, offering hands-on guidance to both teachers and students," HQ said.

Earlier a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the Assam Rifles at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on February 5.

The MoU was signed by Bimal N Patel, Vice Chancellor, RRU and Lt Gen PC Nair, Director General Assam Rifles. (ANI)

