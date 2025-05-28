Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Ngopa Police, intercepted two individuals during checking and recovered 758 grams of Heroin, which has an approximate value of over Rs five crore.

According to a release, based on specific information related to the trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles and representatives of Ngopa Police established a mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) in the general area of Teikhang, Saitual, on the intervening night of May 26 to 27.

During the operation, two individuals on two Kenbo bikes were intercepted, resulting in the recovery of 758 grams of Heroin No. 4, with an approximate market value of Rs 5,30,60,000.

The arrested contraband has been handed over to the Ngopa Police Station for further investigation, the release stated.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, in a major crackdown on the drug trade, Assam Police and Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation in the Cachar district and seized 648 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

The operation was conducted by the Cachar Police, Assam Rifles, and the Anti-Rhino Force Intelligence Unit (ARFIU) as part of the state government's ongoing efforts to curb narcotics smuggling along interstate and international routes.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the social media platform X to commend the success of the anti-drug drive. He wrote, "The relentless anti-narcotics ops continue. In an anti-narcotics operation carried out by @cacharpolice, ARFIU and Assam Rifles, 648g heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore and one pistol were recovered. One peddler has been arrested."

Earlier, the Assam Police seized drugs worth over Rs 11.5 crore in two separate operations in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts. Cachar Police apprehended one person, Ikbal Hussain Mazumder, and recovered 84 grams of heroin of an undisclosed amount from his possession in Silchar.

Karbi Anglong district police intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati checkpost and seized 4.899 kg of Morphine worth Rs 5 crore. One drug peddler was arrested. (ANI)

