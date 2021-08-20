Aizawl, Aug 19 (PTI) The Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district near the India-Myanmar border, an official said.

The recovery was made following a joint operation by the paramilitary force and the state police based on specific information.

The seized weapons include three pistols, 174 live rounds, three kg of explosives and mobile phone modified IEDs, he said.

No arrests have yet been made in this connection.

In another development, the Assam Rifles and Customs Department seized 502 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth Rs 6.52 crore in Champhai district on Thursday, the official said.

