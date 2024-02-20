Aizawal (Mizoram) [India], February 20 (ANI): Assam Rifles recovered explosives and war-like stores from Tuisih village in Mizoram's Siaha district, Officials said on Monday.

A patrol was launched and a thorough search operation was commenced on February 15 after receiving "specific inputs" regarding the movement of explosives and war-like stores in Tuisih village of Siaha district, Assam Rifles Spokesperson said in a statement.

Gelatine Sticks -110 Nos, Ordinary detonator -100 Nos, small arms rounds of point 22 Rim fire, long rifle ball -50 Nos, 12 gauge shotgun cartridge -20 Nos and safety fuze -2.3 metres were recovered hidden in a plastic sack in the bushes from where it was supposed to be picked up, he said.

All recovered items have been handed over to Tuipang Police Station, the spokesperson said. (ANI)

