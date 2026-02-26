Gilgit [PoGB], February 26 (ANI): Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) is facing a severe water crisis, with residents of Gilgit city struggling to access even basic drinking water as prolonged power shortages disrupt supply systems, according to the post shared by WTV on Facebook.

The situation has triggered protests, particularly led by women, highlighting what locals describe as deep administrative negligence and governance failure. For several days, taps across multiple neighbourhoods in Gilgit have remained dry. The crisis has been attributed primarily to limited electricity supply, which has paralysed the water pumping system. Without adequate power, authorities have been unable to distribute water across the city, forcing families to search for alternative sources, as per the WTV post.

Political leader Amjad Hussain Azar, who visited the protest sites, stated that water scarcity intensifies during February and March due to rising demand coupled with reduced supply. He noted that electricity shortages during these months severely affect water distribution, leaving the entire city struggling.

According to Azar, several areas, including the Bazaar locality and Jutial, have witnessed protests over the persistent shortage. He emphasised that women are facing significant hardship due to the lack of water supply, as household responsibilities become increasingly difficult to manage without regular access to water. Officials were reportedly aware that the main water pump in Gilgit required a dedicated special power line to function efficiently. A formal request had been submitted by the Gilgit Development Authority to the Water and Power Department for the installation of the special line. However, despite assurances, the required infrastructure was not provided, as cited by the WTV post.

Azar said that during his visit, he called representatives from the electricity and water departments, along with administrative officials, to assess the situation on the ground. It was found that the pump installed below the Tablighi Centre could not operate effectively due to the absence of a dedicated power line. With electricity available for barely an hour, it became impossible to supply water to the entire population within that limited timeframe. As a result, the shortage persisted, and protesters' demands were deemed legitimate.

Residents argue that the water crisis reflects broader systemic mismanagement in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. Beyond water scarcity, the region continues to face prolonged power outages, fragile infrastructure, limited employment opportunities, and healthcare facilities lacking doctors and essential medicines, WTV post reported. (ANI)

