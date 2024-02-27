Saitual (Mizoram) [India], February 27 (ANI): Assam Rifles apprehended two individuals and recovered 10 plastic explosives, 10 detonators, 12 fuse, 03 Cordtex and Cordtex powder, along with two vehicles, officials said.

According to a press release from Assam Rifles, acting on specific intelligence of the movement of explosives and accessories in General Area Tea Garden Junction, Ngopa, Assam Rifles established a mobile vehicle check post on Monday and apprehended two people.

The recovered items have been handed over to the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Assam Rifles apprehended five Myanmar nationals and recovered a huge amount of cash in foreign currency from Lawngtlai district, an officials said.

"In major successful operations against illegal smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered huge amounts of Cash (Myanmar and Indian Currency) and apprehended five Myanmar nationals in two different operations launched in General Area Bungtlang in the Lawngtlai district of Mizoram," Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) stated in a press release.

On receipt of specific input regarding the ferrying of huge amounts of cash in General Area Bungtalang, Lawngtlai District, two different operations were launched by Assam Rifles on February 24 and 25.

The teams recovered Myanmar currency worth 12,48,76,000 kyat and Indian currency worth Rs 16,45,000.

The teams also apprehended a total of five Myanmar nationals from the two different operations.

The individuals and recovered illegal items have been handed over to Bungtalang police station for further legal action. (ANI)

