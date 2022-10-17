Champhai (Mizoram) [India], October 17 (ANI): The troops of Assam Rifles seized a large number of foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 2.71 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district.

Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), on Sunday, recovered 209 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 2,71,70,000 in Zotlang area, Mizoram.

Security personnel also apprehended a person.A senior official of Assam Rifles said that the operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.

"The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in the Zotlang area. The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarette is Rs 2,71,70,000. The seized items and detained one individual was handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings," the official said. The ongoing smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

