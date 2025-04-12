Lawngtlai (Mizoram) [India], April 12 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Bualpui police, seized a large consignment of Methamphetamine tablets and arrested a Myanmar national from the general area of Siachangkawn, Lawngtlai district, on Saturday, an official statement said.

According to a release, the operation led to the recovery of approximately 17.946 kilograms (1,80,000 tablets) of the illicit substance. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 54 crore in the international market, highlighting the scale of the operation and the severity of the drug trade in the region.

One individual, identified as a Myanmar national, was arrested in connection with the consignment.

The suspect, along with the recovered drugs, has been handed over to the Bualpui Police Outpost for further legal proceedings, an official statement said.

The authorities continue to intensify efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating in the region, they added. (ANI)

