Champhai (Mizoram) [India], December 7 (ANI): Assam Rifles has seized contraband and smuggled goods worth Rs 57 lakh in Champhai district in Mizoram.

In a series of operations, 90 gram of heroin, 18.4 tons of illegal Areca nuts, one Kenbo and one air rifle was recovered, the official Twitter handle of Assam Rifles said.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Delhi Police Warn of Strict Action Against Those Disrupting Normal Movement.

Yesterday too, Assam Rifles foiled a smuggling attempt from Myanmar.

The troops intercepted a column of smugglers moving on four motorcycles and crossing the Indo Myanmar border.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: DCGI to Review Data of Covaxin, Covishield and BNT162b2 on December 9, Says Report.

On seeing the troops, the smugglers fled into Myanmar taking advantage of the darkness and thick jungle leaving the contraband and the bikes behind, according to an official release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)