Silchar (Assam) [India], March 26 (ANI): In a blow to counterfeiters, Assam Rifles apprehended an individual and seized fake Indian currency worth over Rs 37 lakh in Assam's Silchar district on March 25.

The operation, initially launched based on intelligence about drug smuggling, led to the discovery of counterfeit currency in the possession of an individual. According to an official release, "In a significant blow to counterfeiters, Assam Rifles seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 37,28,500 in Rongpur, Silchar, Assam, on 25 March."

"The operation was launched based on intelligence on the smuggling of drugs. However, upon searching, the individual was found to be in possession of counterfeit currency. The seizure by Assam Rifles is a testament to the force's vigilance and dedication to maintaining law and order in the region," said the release.

It further said that the operation is expected to have a significant impact on creating deterrence and helping prevent the circulation of fake currency.

Meanwhile, in a series of operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations, under the Spear Corps, undertook information based joint operations in the Kakching, Imphal West, Imphal East, Senapati and Bishnupur districts of Manipur resulting in recovery of 32 weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores, according to an official press release.

The operation was carried out between March 22-25. The operations were launched in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP. The coordinated efforts resulted in the recovery of 32 weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores.

On March 22, in Moltinchan of Kakching district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered one improvised Mortar, one 0.303 Rifle, one modified Carbine Machine Gun, two Single Barrel Rifle ammunition and war-like stores. Whereas, in Henbung of Senapati district, four bolt action rifles were recovered.

Two single-bore barrel Rifles and two improvised mortars, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from Sagolmang in the Imphal East district, the release stated.

On March 23, the Indian Army recovered one INSAS, one .303 Rifle and one Self Loading Rifle (SLR) from Phaikot in the Senapati district. Whereas, Assam Rifles in Imphal East recovered one 2" mortar and one 0.32 mm Pistol.

On March 24, the security forces recovered one 0.22 rifle, one 12 Bore Double Barrel Rifle, four 51mm Mortars and one 9mm Pistol in Imphal East.

One AK-47, 12 Bore Rifle, one .303 Rifle, one Double Barrel Rifle, one modified Rifle and two improvised mortars were also recovered by the Army from Dumpi in the Bishnupur district on March 24.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and dispersal.

Earlier today, security forces conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur.

During the operations, security forces recovered arms and ammunition from several places. (ANI)

