New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said Assam should be a contributory state rather than a dependent one as he underlined the state's "growing" role in India's progress.

Speaking at "Bhogalir Ek Jipal Xondhiya," an event organised to celebrate Bhogali Bihu with the Assamese community in Delhi, Sarma highlighted Assam's economic and infrastructural transformation.

Also Read | Manoj Kumar Ram Attacked: Bihar Congress MP Injured After Unidentified Men Attack Him Over Land Dispute in Kaimur District (Watch Video).

"Why should Delhi give us aid? I thought the same as a student. Assam should be a partner in the nation's development, not a state dependent on others," Sarma said, asserting that Assam was undergoing a "complete turnaround."

The event saw the participation of several dignitaries, including former Assam Chief Minister and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, BJP's Assam unit president Dileep Saikia, and state Cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Also Read | 'India World's Go-To Launch Pad': PM Narendra Modi Shares 3 Infographics Showing Record Number of Foreign Satellites Launched From Country in a Decade.

Attendees were welcomed with traditional Assamese gamusas, while cultural performances such as Bihu, Jhumur, and Bagurumba added to the festivities.

Highlighting Assam's achievements, Sarma said the past year had been “historic” and cited UNESCO's recognition of Sivasagar's Soraideo Maidam as a world heritage site.

"I was in South Korea and Japan recently, and people there expressed their eagerness to visit Soraideo Maidam. Assam's identity is now recognised globally," he said.

He also noted that The New York Times had ranked Assam among the top five places to visit in 2025, calling it a moment of pride.

Sarma further spoke on Assam's linguistic heritage, saying, "Assamese is a dhruvpadi (classical) language, independent of any other language. The prime minister has acknowledged the classical status of both Assamese and Bengali languages."

The chief minister highlighted the state's industrial growth, citing Tata Group's decision to set up a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Jagiroad.

"This plant will manufacture 48 million chips, a testament to Assam's growing industrial capabilities," he said.

Referring to infrastructure projects, he noted that travel time between Guwahati and Dibrugarh would soon be reduced to just five hours due to improved road and railway connectivity.

Sarma also pointed to the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery, which is set to refine nine million metric tonnes of crude oil with an investment of Rs 6,000 crore.

"Before 2014, none of this was imaginable. Under PM Modi's guidance, Assam has been propelled to new heights," he said.

Sarma proposed the establishment of an Assamese cultural complex in Delhi, complete with a Namghar (prayer hall), to serve as a gathering place for the Assamese diaspora.

He called upon the community to unite beyond state-run Assam Bhawans and work towards building a stronger presence in the national capital.

Sonowal extended his greetings on Bhogali Bihu and thanked the community for fostering Assamese traditions in Delhi.

“Wherever we stay, we remain Assamese. It is our responsibility to uphold our cultural and religious identity,” he said.

BJP Assam president Dileep Saikia and cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the importance of maintaining Assamese traditions while contributing to the nation's growth.

Several community organisations, including the Bodo Literature Society, Assam People's Welfare Association, Assam Association Faridabad, Sunrise Sports Club, and Rhino Club, participated in the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)