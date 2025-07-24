Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): As the temperature soars in Guwahati, the state authorities of the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden have implemented various heat-relief measures to ensure suitable conditions for the animals, said Chief Animal Keeper of the Assam State Zoo, Rajani Kanta Deka.

Deka stated that the state authorities have installed electric fans and water cooling facilities for the animals in the zoo.

Deka told ANI, "We have constructed a big bathtub for tigers. There are 7 tigers in the state zoo, and we have put electric fans in the cages. We have also installed air coolers, Air Conditioners (ACs), and showers for animals."

Deka further said that all the animals are in a healthy condition and are regularly eating their food.

Meanwhile, incessant heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in several parts of Assam's Guwahati city. Public life in the area remains severely affected due to consistent downpour and resultant waterlogging.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) 's weather forecast, Guwahati is expected to have a "Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" today. There are no warnings, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 37 degrees today, with a minimum temperature of 27 degrees.

Earlier in June, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma Biswa advised people in low-lying areas and riverbank areas to stay alert and follow local advisories.

According to the Assam CM, multiple areas witnessed rainfall of over 30 cm; with Silchar getting 42 cm of rain, Hailakandi 30 cm, and Karimganj 35 cm.

In a post on 'X', CM Sarma posted, "Assam is already witnessing intense rain in Silchar (42 cm), Karimganj (35 cm), Hailakandi (30 cm) and in nearby areas. People in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories. Stay safe, stay prepared".

The Indian Air Force (IAF) launched a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh after multiple people were left stranded in the middle of a flooded river in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

