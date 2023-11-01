Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police seized a large quantity of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and apprehended one person in Guwahati.

According to the Police, "Acting on input regarding dealing and delivery of FICN, a team of Special Task Force (STF), Assam conducted a raid on Tuesday evening (October 31) at the Comfort Home Hotel, near Maharshi Vidya Mandir School, Lalmati, Borsojai in Guwahati under Basistha police station."

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF) said, "During the operation, the STF team recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of 280 numbers of Rs 500 denomination, 2 numbers of Mobile phones, one FICN printing machine, 21 numbers of Sparkling Tapes, 2 numbers of Transparent Book covers, one HP Deskjet 2332 printer, one ream white A-4 size paper, one scale, one Utility Knife, 38 numbers of green colour wrapped one Bundle of white papers in the size of 500 rupees used for 500 denomination in the upper layer 5 numbers of 500 FICN which was packed, one Bundle of white papers in the size of 500 rupees used for 500 denomination in the upper layer 4 numbers of Rs 500 FICN which was packed,"

"During the operation accused Najrul Mazumdar (35 years old) of Cachar district of Assam has been apprehended. Necessary actions are being initiated," DIG STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta added.

A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

