Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): Terming population explosion as the "root cause of economic disparities and poverty among minority Muslims in Assam", Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that youths will be sent to areas in lower parts of the state to create awareness about population control measures and to supply contraceptives.

Speaking in the state assembly, Sarma said, "Around 1,000 youths from the char chapori (riverine sand bars) will be engaged to create awareness about population control measures and to supply contraceptives. We are also planning to create a separate workforce of ASHA workers who shall be responsible for creating awareness about birth control and also supply contraceptives."

"If population growth among Hindus in Assam was 10 per cent from 2001 to 2011, it was 29 per cent among Muslims," he added.

Sarma also sought the cooperation of the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in fighting population explosion for the prosperity of all.

Biswa posted the video of his address in the state legislative assembly on Facebook and wrote, "Population explosion is the root cause of economic disparities and poverty among minority Muslims in Assam."

"I spoke at length today in the Assembly and sought the cooperation of both the Indian National Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in our pledge to fight population explosion for the prosperity of all," he added. (ANI)

