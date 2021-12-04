Dispur (Assam) [India], December 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that Industrialist and Philanthropist Ratan Tata would be conferred 'Asom Baibhav', the state's highest civilian award.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday in a press conference announced names of 19 personalities chosen for three newly-instituted awards- Asom Baibhav, Asom Sourav and Asom Gourav, to honour their exemplary services to society.

Also Read | India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 127 Crore.

According to Sarma, Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain would be honoured with Asom Sourav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)