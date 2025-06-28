Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 27 (ANI): To ensure that no illegal immigrant obtains an Aadhaar card, the Assam government has decided to implement a rule where Aadhaar cards for adults will only be issued by the District Commissioners (DCs), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

The move comes as part of the government's ongoing efforts to tighten security and prevent illegal infiltration in the state.

CM Sarma made the announcement following a state cabinet meeting that discussed the new measures. He further said that the decision to tighten Aadhaar issuance rules would aid the state government's efforts to safeguard its demographic profile.

"Last night, we pushed back 20 more Bangladeshis as part of our ongoing efforts to detect and push back illegal infiltrators. Very soon, we will implement a decision where Aadhaar cards for adult citizens will be issued only by DCs. This will ensure that no illegal immigrant can get an Aadhaar made and we can track and push them back easily," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"We will make a decision on it in the next cabinet meeting," the Assam Chief Minister added.

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by CM Sarma, also approved the allotment of government land for 942 infrastructure projects across urban areas in 11 districts under Mission Basundhara 3.0.

"The state cabinet also approved the allotment of government land to be followed by settlement in favour of 1,977 non-government educational, religious, and socio-cultural institutions across 12 districts under Mission Basundhara 3.0. The state cabinet has approved the amendment of certain provisions of the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules,1995," CM Sarma said.

"It is proposed that the reservation of the offices of President/Vice President of Zilla Parishad for SC, ST and women shall be done by way of lottery and rotation after excluding the Zilla Parishad in which the office of the President/Vice President has already been reserved for SC and ST by way of lottery and rotation. The process of the lottery shall be conducted in a public and open manner, in the presence of representatives from political parties, administrative officials, and all concerned stakeholders. This will bring equitable opportunity for all the Zilla Parishad Constituencies having Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes representation," he added.

The State Cabinet also approved the Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, to amend the Preamble and key provisions of the Moran Autonomous Council Act, 2020, for effective governance and uplift of the Moran community.

The State Cabinet approved the Matak Autonomous Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, to amend the Matak Autonomous Council Act, 2020, for the development of the Matak community. (ANI)

