Palghar, June 28: The Virar police recently booked a 20-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a teenage girl in the city. Police officials said that the 16-year-old girl from Virar was blackmailed and harassed by the accused, whom she met through Snapchat. It is learnt that the accused threatened to share a compromising video of the victim unless she paid him INR 5,000.

Soon after the incident came to light, the police began investigating. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the victim's father approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused after learning about his daughter being harassed. The complainant told cops that the accused befriended his daughter on Snapchat and gained her trust over time. Palghar Shocker: Family Forced To Carry Stillborn in Plastic Bag Due to Ambulance Delay in Maharashtra’s Mokhada.

The accused is said to be a resident of Nashik. It is reported that the accused persuaded the victim to undress during one of their video calls despite being aware of her age. During the video call, the accused allegedly recorded the call without the teenager's consent. Later, he used the video recording to extort money from the teenage girl.

Things turned ugly when the accused uploaded the victim's video on her own Snapchat story when she did not comply with his demand. This act of the accused led to the victim's public embarrassment. The incident is reported to have taken place between May 29 and June 15, but came to light after the victim's father lodged a complaint on June 26. Palghar Shocker: Man Kills Father To Prevent Axe Attack on His Mother in Varnol Village, Burns Victim’s Body and Murder Weapon To Conceal Crime; Arrested.

Acting on the victim's father's complaint, the Virar police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and certain sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

