Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state government has adopted a policy of "direct action with no compromise" against illegal immigrants, instructing district administrations to issue immediate expulsion orders wherever warranted.

Speaking on the issue in Guwahati and reiterating his stance through a post on X, Sarma said all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been directed to act against individuals suspected to be illegal immigrants or those already declared foreigners by tribunals. "Any person whom the DCs feel is suspicious, or any person who has been declared a foreigner by the tribunal, should be immediately issued an expulsion order," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | From Carol Rounds to Chaos: Christmas Eve Clash Between Rival Youth Clubs Leaves Several Injured in Kerala's Alappuzha, Video Goes Viral.

He added that once such orders are issued, enforcement agencies, including the police and the Border Security Force (BSF), will take necessary action to ensure their deportation to Bangladesh.

In his post titled "Direct Action | No Compromise", Sarma stated that the government is acting in accordance with legal provisions to safeguard public interest. "As per provisions of the Illegal Immigrants (Expulsion) Act, we are identifying and issuing expulsion orders against suspected individuals," he said.

Also Read | Are You Getting Calls Claiming to Be From DoT or TRAI Warning of Mobile Number Suspension? PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim, Says Calls Not From Government Authorities.

The Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, empowers the state government to expel illegal immigrants whose continued stay is deemed "detrimental to the interests of the general public." The legislation provides the legal framework for identification and expulsion through administrative orders.

The Chief Minister's remarks underline the Assam government's renewed push to address illegal immigration, a politically sensitive issue in the state, particularly in border districts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)