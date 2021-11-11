Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 11 (ANI): With an aim to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state, the Assam government is set to launch a new vaccination campaign from November 22 to 27 for those yet to get vaccinated.

"First dose vaccination is around 94-95 per cent (completed). We'll complete the first dose this month... and go from village to village to verify whether 100 per cent vaccination has been done," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"If we complete the first dose this month, we will complete the second dose in February," he added.

Under this drive, vaccination will take place at every polling booth in the state and every booth would be headed by a gazetted officer. These officers will visit households under the purview of their respective booths to ensure everyone is at least vaccinated with their first dose.

Assam Ministers, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will supervise the drive.

As per the officials, after the completion of the drive, for the next two days (November 28-29) paperwork will be done, and the certificates will be issued.

After the drive, the names of those left to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be uploaded on the website for the district officials to follow.

For the next three months, the state will work to attain the completion of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, over 2.03 crore (2,03,60,763) people in Assam have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while the second dose has been administered to over 91 lakh (91,31,540) people. (ANI)

