Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 6 (ANI): Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials on Monday arrested a government employee in Guwahati for accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 from a person to process his pension case forward.

Identified as Deep Bania, the government employee was serving as the Senior Assistant at the Chief Engineer's Office in the Irrigation department situated in Chandmari, Guwahati.

In an official press statement, the Assam vigilance confirmed that the government employee was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 from a person who sought to process his pension case.

Rajib Saikia, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam police in the statement said, "A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Deep Bania, Senior Assistant of the Office of the Chief Engineer, Irrigation, Assam, Chandmari, Guwahati had demanded Rs 2000 as bribe from the complainant for processing his pension case."

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Assam vigilance for taking necessary legal action against the public servant," added CPRO Saikia.

The police official further added, "Accordingly, a trap was laid on Monday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, in the Office of the Chief Engineer, Irrigation where Deep Bania, Senior Assistant was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 2000 as bribe from the complainant."

"The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized in the presence of independent witnesses," said the CPRO.

The government employee was subsequently arrested by the Assam vigilance team for his offence.

A case has been registered in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Deep Bania and necessary legal action is underway. (ANI)

