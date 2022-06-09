Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Violence erupted at two polling booths under Duar Amla council constituency in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday during the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) election, said police.

According to the police, an irate mob destroyed ballot boxes of two polling booths and also set a large number of ballot papers.

Also Read | Dog Home Foundation, a Foundation With the Vision of Providing the Greatest Medical Care to Ill-Treated Pets.

Security personnel were forced to fire in air to control the situation.

Heavy security personnel have been deployed in the area.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Due to BJP, Country Faced Embarrassment and Was Forced to Apologise, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Alok Kumar, Assam State Election Commissioner told ANI that re-polling at two polling booths will be held on June 10 and an FIR will also be lodged. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)