Cachar (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): While the flood situation in Assam remains critical with most of the rivers including the Brahmaputra flowing menacingly above the danger mark, the water level of the Barak river which flows through Cachar district in the state too has been on the rise in the recent days.

The overflowing of the Brahmaputra river has already damaged crops and triggered mudslides, displacing millions of people.

Employees of the state and Central water resource department, who are monitoring the water level of the Barak river, said that the situation is currently under control, adding that further rains can cause a flood-like situation in the area.

A Central Water Commission official told ANI, "Situation is under control, however, further rains can cause a flood-like situation in the area. Currently, water is below the danger level."

Meanwhile, an employee of the state Water Resource Department elaborated upon the current situation in the region and said that while there have been no reports of flooding due to the river water in the district the situation could worsen if rainwater enters the Barak river.

"Water from Mizoram and other places located above enters the Barak river. The situation can turn bad if more water enters the river. We are working with the Central Water Commission as per the inputs we get. We are trying our level best to do our duty even during the COVID-19 phase," Deborato Roy, an employee of the state water resource department said.

"The water level at the Annapurna ghat had increased approximately 30 cm above the danger level two-three days back, but now it has receded and is below the danger level. The water in the Barak river is currently almost a metre below the danger level. We are fully ready for any challenges the rising of water level in the river may pose," he further added.

At least 84 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with ministers, Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika, visited flood-affected areas at Morigaon district on Sunday. Sonowal spoke to flood-affected people and took stock of the situation. Next of kin of flood victims were provided Rs 4 lakhs each as ex-gratia by the Chief Minister.

A flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state, and a total of 24 districts have been affected so far. The total number of revenue circles affected is 70 and over 2,400 villages were devastated by the floods.

"A total of 25,29,312 people and 1,12,138.99 hectares of crop area had been affected by the floods," as per the report.

It further added, "The government has so far opened 521 relief camps that are currently providing relief to 50,559 people."

As many as 108 animals including nine rhinoceroses have died at the Kaziranga National Park due to heavy floods in Assam till Sunday. (ANI)

