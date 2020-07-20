Kalaburagi, July 19: Lockdown has been extended in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka till July 27 amid rising COVID-19 cases. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat on Sunday issued the order to extend the lockdown. According to reports, Kalaburagi has reported 2,674 cases so far. COVID-19 in Karnataka: Complete Lockdown To Be Imposed in Dakshina Kannada District From July 16 For One Week.

In the order, Sharat said, “Lockdown extended in the district till July 27 midnight. Decision taken as the number of COVID-19 cases has not come down.” The decision to extend lockdown was taken on the day when Karnataka reported the highest single-day spike of 4,120 COVID-19 cases. The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 63,772 on Sunday. BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka CM, to Work From Home for Few Days After Staffers at His Office ‘Krishna’ Test Positive for COVID-19.

Order Issued by Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner:

Lockdown extended in the district till July 27 midnight. Decision taken as the number of #COVID19 cases has not come down: B Sharat, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/zdUH5Mgnmw — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

According to the state health ministry, there are currently 39,370 active cases, while 23,095 people have recovered for coronavirus so far. With 91 more patients succumbing to the infection across the state in the day, the death toll touched 1,331 since March 9. Of the 579 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state, 332 are in Bengaluru.

