Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): In a sensational incident, a woman allegedly hacked to death her three minor children, injured her sister and afterwards tried to kill herself in Assam's Karimganj district, police said.

The shocking incident took place at Dulugang village near Harinagar Ramkrishna Nagar in Karimganj district.

According to police, the accused woman and her sister are in critical condition and undergoing treatment in hospital.

Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that there was a family dispute that continued for the last year.

"Today morning the woman attacked her three children - aged 7 years, 3 years and one year, by using a sharp weapon and all three minors died on the spot. The accused woman also attacked her sister and tried to kill herself. The accused woman and her sister are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital," Partha Pratim Das said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

