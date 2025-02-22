Guwahati, Feb 22 (PTI) The youth wing of the Congress on Saturday staged a protest in Assam's largest city Guwahati against the attack on party MP Rakibul Hussain and his personal security officers (PSOs) earlier this week.

Police tried to prevent the Youth Congress activists from carrying out the protest, though they broke through barricades and tried to march to the DGP's office but were prevented by the police.

They raised slogans against the government and demanded action against those behind the attack on the MP.

State unit president Zubair Anam, who was scheduled to lead the protest, was kept confined to his residence in Panjabari area of the city with heavy security deployment outside the premises since morning.

As news of Anam being not allowed to leave home spread, Youth Congress members assembled outside his house and raised slogans against the police and government.

Anam, speaking to reporters over the compound wall of his house, said, "Police are not allowing me to leave my house. We only wanted to meet the DGP and submit a memorandum, demanding action against culprits behind the attack."

Later, Youth Congress activists attempted to march to the DGP's office in Ulubari area of the city by breaking through police barricades but were prevented by the law enforcers.

Congress sources claimed that their youth and students' wing activists were prevented in different parts of the state from undertaking protest programmes.

Hussain, the MP from Dhubri constituency, his son Tanzil and his PSOs were attacked by masked persons raising 'go back' slogans in Rupahihat area of Nagaon.

Though the MP was allegedly attacked with a cricket bat, he escaped unhurt. His son also did not suffer any injury. His two PSOs sustained minor injuries.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Friday that 10 people involved in the attack have been identified so far.

