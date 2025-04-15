Guwahati, Apr 15 (PTI) Assamese language shall be used compulsorily in all official work across the state barring three districts in the Barak Valley and five districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), according to an official notification.

However, issuance of all government notifications, office memoranda, acts, rules, regulations, scheme guidelines, transfer and posting orders shall be both in English and Assamese, it said.

In the districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi in the Barak Valley, Bengali will be used in addition to English for official purposes, said the notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Departments) Ajay Tewari.

Similarly, in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur under the BTR, Bodo language will be used in addition to English for official purposes, it said.

A decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet meeting of the council of ministers, presided by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on April 4.

