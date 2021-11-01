Guwahati, Nov 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Assam crossed the 6,000-mark with seven fresh fatalities reported on Monday, while the overall caseload reached 6,10,941 with the detection of 296 new cases, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The day's positivity rate came down to 0.70 per cent after it had touched 1.41 per cent the previous day, it added.

Covid fatalities as high as seven on a single day were reported in the state after a gap of over 10 days.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were last reported on October 18.

The coronavirus death toll in the state has now reached 6,004, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, three were reported from Sonitpur, two from Dibrugarh, and one each from Darrang and Nalbari districts during the day.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons stood at 1,347.

Among the new cases detected during the day, 116 were from Kamrup Metropolitan, 27 from Kamrup (Rural), 22 from Barpeta, and 20 from Jorhat.

The number of new cases in the state rose by 84 over the previous day when 212 infections were detected.

The fresh cases were found from 42,464 COVID-19 tests conducted during the day, taking the cumulative tests so far in the state to 2,47,54,506, the bulletin said.

At least 335 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 6,01,309.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 98.42 per cent.

Assam now has 2,281 active cases, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, over 2.84 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated with 82.14 lakh having received both doses of the vaccines, it added.

