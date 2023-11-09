Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Rangiya and Mariani Railway Stations of Northeast Frontier Railway in Assam have been awarded 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) in recognition of providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers.

This certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks for providing safe and wholesome food to passengers.

These stations have been able to meet the guidelines established by FSSAI. This certification has been awarded for the period from September 25th, 2023, to September 24th, 2025 for Rangiya Railway Station and from October 19th, 2023, to October 18th, 2025 for Mariani Railway Station.

Further, in its endeavour to ensure safe and hygienic food for passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway has planned to take up more stations in the future to qualify as 'Eat Right Station' by FSSAI for which necessary efforts are being carried out. Previously, Guwahati, Harishchandrapur and Lumding Railway Stations of N. F. Railway have been awarded 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI.

It is to be mentioned here that the 'Eat Right Station' certification is granted by FSSAI to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practises.

The station is awarded a certificate upon the conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency.

The certification is part of the 'Eat Right India' movement, a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country's food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians. (ANI)

