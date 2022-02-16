Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 16 (ANI): Valuables worth Rs 449.55 crores in violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been seized by various enforcement teams in Punjab till February 15, after the code came into force in the state ahead of the election.

Giving more details in this regard, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju on Wednesday said that the surveillance teams have seized 50.19 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 30.37 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 325.87 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 30.77 crore, he added.

"As many as 1540 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides this, 4,292 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 3778 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book," he stated. Dr Raju also informed that from a security point of view 2,532 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) act.

Punjab CEO informed that all the 3,163 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed. As many as 2,8375 nakas are operational across the State, he added.

According to Dr Raju, a total of 3,90,170 licensed weapons in the state 3,79,648 weapons have been deposited to date. Whereas, 130 without licenses weapons were seized in the state.

The model of conduct has come into force into Punjab from the date of the announcement of the date of election, January 8 by the election commission of India. (ANI)

