Lucknow, Oct 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday refused permission to discuss an ordinance tabled in the House with the assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit saying that discussion can take place only after the bill to ratify it is introduced.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Bags Best Chief Minister Tag as Per IANS-CVoter Governance Index.

The demand was raised by SP member Sanjay Garg soon after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Peace (Timely Payment of Wages) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults 11-Year-Old Daughter, Threatens To Kill Her if She Revealed It to Anyone; Arrested.

The ordinance is aimed at benefitting labourers.

The brief proceedings during the day-long special sessions of the House also included the election of its Deputy Speaker and passage of obituary references to late UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and other leaders.

Assembly's Principal secretary Pradeep Dubey apprised the House of the bills passed by it on August 18 and which have been returned by the legislative council without any amendment.

He informed the House that 15 bills have become Acts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)