New Delhi, July 16 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh has written to Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, urging that beat officers be held directly accountable for monitoring and curbing drug-related activities in their designated areas.

He said that assigning responsibility at the grassroots level is essential for making the anti-drug drive more effective.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Held for Defaming Delhi Woman Online, Writing Number on Toilet Walls at Pune Railway Station.

During a review meeting with officials from the police, health, education, women and child development departments, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), NGOs and the North-East Delhi district administration, Singh directed the police to identify and keep a close watch on dark spots, areas vulnerable to drug peddling and share the list with other departments to facilitate awareness drives in those locations.

Calling for tighter regulation, Singh said medical stores and other outlets must be cautious in selling substances often misused for intoxication.

Also Read | 'Committed to Bring Significant Change in the Lives of Farmers', Says PM Narendra Modi After Cabinet Approves 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' for 6 Years.

He underlined the need for better coordination among departments and public participation to help realise the vision of a drug-free and developed Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

To prevent drug abuse among adolescents, Singh called on educational institutions to ban the sale of tobacco products within 100 metres of their campuses. He also asked schools and colleges to train volunteers and run targeted awareness campaigns in high-risk areas.

The minister has requested Delhi's major universities to set up 'Drug-Free Clubs' and declare campuses as drug-free zones.

Additionally, he asked departments to develop open gyms in parks, expand skill training opportunities for youth, increase the number of de-addiction centres and sensitise parents to recognise early signs of drug use in children.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)