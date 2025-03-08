Ranchi, Mar 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said financial assistance of Rs 7,500 is being credited to the accounts of women beneficiaries under the Maiyan Samman Yojana on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The state government provides Rs 2,500 per month to more than 50 lakh women beneficiaries under the scheme.

"The benefit under the scheme was pending for two months—January and February. The government has decided to credit the assistance of all three months—January, February and March—which in total becomes Rs 7,500, in view of the festive season," an official said.

"On Women's Day in Jharkhand, the full assistance of Rs 7,500 is reaching the bank accounts of the women in the state," the CM posted on X.

He added further, "Now, on the auspicious festival of Holi, all the Maiyans (women) can enjoy the colours with their families and use this assistance to enhance the happiness of their families. I salute all the women of the state and wish them a bright future."

The opposition as well as ruling members have been questioning the government about when the amount would be credited to beneficiaries' accounts.

JMM legislator Mangal Kalindi on Friday asked the government when the amount would be given to the beneficiaries.

On February 27, opposition members cornered the government in the House over the delay in payment under the scheme.

