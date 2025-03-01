Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) An associate of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang was arrested in Amritsar, Punjab Police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Gurbaaz Singh, a top official said.

Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

"In a swift intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence, #Amritsar, successfully busts an illegal weapon smuggling module and apprehends Gurbaaz Singh, an associate of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang and recovers six .32 bore pistols along with ten rounds of ammunition," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigations reveal the recovered firearms were smuggled from #MadhyaPradesh for use in criminal activities in #Punjab," he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and other persons involved in the illegal arms trade.

