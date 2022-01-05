Ahmedabad, Jan 5 (PTI) The daily COVID-19 cases in Gujarat on Wednesday crossed the 3,000-mark for the first time after May 26 last year with the addition of 3,350 infections, raising the state's tally to 8,40,643, the health department said.

Also Read | Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal Saharanpur, … – Latest Tweet by India Meteorological Department.

Gujarat had reported 3,794 cases on May 23, 2021. The daily tally had crossed 3,000 again on May 26. The day before, Gujarat had seen 2,265 new cases.

Also Read | Goa Reports 1,002 New COVID-19 Cases, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Expresses Concern Over Rising Positivity Rate.

A total of 236 patients were discharged after treatment, which increased the overall number of recoveries in Gujarat to 8,19,523 so far, the department said in a release.

The number of active cases in Gujarat crossed the 10,000-mark to reach 10,994.

With one patient succumbing to the COVID-19 infection in Amreli, the cumulative toll in Gujarat mounted to 10,126, as per the release.

Ahmedabad city alone reported 1,637 fresh cases. Ahmedabad district saw 1,660 cases, the highest number in Gujarat during the day. Surat reported 690 new cases, Vadodara 181, Rajkot 159, Anand 114, and Kheda 84, the department said.

5.26 lakh more people were administered vaccine doses, including 2.80 lakh in the 15-18 age group, taking the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 9.18 crore.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 20 fresh cases, including 17 in Daman, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 10,696. The UT is now left with 33 active cases after 10,659 recoveries so far and four fatalities, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,40,643, new cases 3,350, death toll 10,126, discharged 8,19,523, active cases 10,994, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)