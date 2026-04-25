Former India fast bowler S. Sreesanth has launched a fresh attack on his erstwhile teammate Harbhajan Singh, accusing him of earning a substantial sum, reportedly between ₹80 lakh and ₹1 crore, from a recent advertisement that referenced the infamous 'Slapgate' incident of the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

The allegations, made in a recent interview with Malayalam outlet Mathrubhumi, have reportedly led to a complete breakdown in the relationship between the two cricketers, with Sreesanth confirming he has blocked Harbhajan on Instagram. This development marks a significant turn, as the duo had previously appeared to reconcile publicly over the years.

Renewed Conflict Over Commercialisation

Sreesanth's renewed resentment stems from what he perceives as the commercial exploitation of the 2008 altercation. He claimed that the issue escalated when Harbhajan allegedly asked him to share the advertisement on his own social media channels.

Expressing his profound disappointment, Sreesanth stated, "I'll forgive but I'll never forget." He further elaborated that his parents taught him to forgive but never forget, suggesting that forgetting could lead to a repeat of such incidents. This latest flashpoint has seemingly undone years of apparent reconciliation between the two players, who had often shared public platforms and engaged in light-hearted interactions. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match.

The 2008 'Slapgate' Incident Revisited

The original 'Slapgate' controversy dates back to April 2008, during the inaugural season of the IPL. Following a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, Harbhajan Singh, then captaining the Mumbai Indians, slapped Sreesanth, who was playing for Kings XI Punjab, during a post-match handshake.

The incident left Sreesanth visibly distressed and in tears on the field, becoming one of the IPL's earliest and most significant controversies. Harbhajan was subsequently suspended for the remainder of the season and forfeited his match fees. Over the years, both cricketers had publicly indicated that they had moved past the incident, with Harbhajan describing it as an 'unfortunate mistake' and expressing regret. RR vs SRH Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match 36.

A Deepening Rift

Sreesanth's recent comments suggest that his frustration goes beyond the historical incident, touching upon what he views as a lack of authenticity in Harbhajan's public persona. He reportedly stated that while Harbhajan 'might be a great person,' his actions, from their playing days until now, appear to be an 'act' that Sreesanth does not accept.

The former pacer has unequivocally stated that he no longer wishes to maintain any personal connection with Harbhajan, solidifying the breakdown in their relationship. Harbhajan Singh has yet to issue a public response to these fresh allegations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).