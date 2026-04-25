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News INDIA ‘Build Better Markets, Not Merely Bigger Markets’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Calls for Quality-Driven Growth (Watch Video) 'Above all, we want better markets, not merely bigger markets. Size without integrity is fragility. Volume without investor protection is exploitation,' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

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Mumbai, April 25: Calling for integrity-driven growth in India’s capital markets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the country’s financial future depends on building stronger, more transparent markets rather than simply scaling them up. Speaking at SEBI’s 38th foundational day event here, FM Sitharaman stressed quality over sheer expansion.

“Above all, we want better markets, not merely bigger markets. Size without integrity is fragility. Volume without investor protection is exploitation,” FM Sitharaman said. “Growth without governance is unsustainable. And ensuring that is definitely a shared national priority and responsibility,” the finance minister added. Nirmala Sitharaman Warns of ‘Unprecedented’ Risks From Anthropic’s Mythos AI, Says Banks Must Stay Vigilant (Watch Video).

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks at SEBI’s 38th Foundational Day Event

The journey towards Viksit Bharat will require extraordinary investment in infrastructure, manufacturing, energy transition, urban transformation, innovation and human capital. It cannot be financed by the public balance sheet or banks alone. It will require deep,… pic.twitter.com/XAxErJRiwq — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) April 25, 2026

FM Sitharaman said that the journey towards Viksit Bharat will require extraordinary investment in infrastructure, manufacturing, energy transition, urban transformation, innovation and human capital.

“It cannot be financed by the public balance sheet or banks alone. It will require deep, well-regulated capital markets, where SEBI's role becomes instrumental,” the finance minister stated. FM Sitharaman Says Indian Banks Must Build New Defences as AI Threats Grow, West Asia Crisis Watched Closely.

Highlighting India’s increasing integration with global financial systems, FM Sitharaman observed that the country’s capital markets are closely linked to international investors and cross-border capital flows.

“India’s capital markets are deeply connected to the world. Our investors are global, our issuers engage international pools of capital and regulatory developments in one major jurisdiction increasingly influence market practice far beyond its borders,” the finance minister said.

“In that context, our regulatory conversations cannot remain only domestic. I would urge SEBI to institutionalise more frequent and more substantive periodic consultations with its global counterparts and leading market participants on emerging issues such as cross-border fraud, use of AI in markets, sustainable finance disclosures and settlement interoperability,” FM Sitharaman added.

The Union Minister further said that AI-led tools are making cyberattacks faster, more adaptive, scalable, and in some cases more autonomous in execution. "Therefore, not just SEBI, but all Regulated Entities will have to remain exceptionally vigilant. The tools of attack are evolving at high speed, and the tools of defence must evolve even faster", Finance Minister Sitharaman said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Nirmala Sitharaman Office). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).