Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Mumbai reported 4,966 new COVID- 19 cases on Wednesday and 78 fresh deaths, the highest single -day toll since June-end, the city civic body said.

With the addition of 4,966 new patients, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 6,40,507, while the toll rose to 12,990, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data.

Mumbai has recorded an upstick in new infections on two straight days after reporting this month's lowest count at 3,876 on Monday.

The financial capital had witnessed 4,014 new cases and 59 fatalities on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the city reported the highest number of deaths (78) since June 30, when 93 patients had succumbed to the infection, the data showed.

As per the civic body data, 5,300 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,60,401.

With this, the COVID-19 recovery rate of the city improved to 87 per cent.

According to the civic body, a total of 39,135 COVID- 19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 53,41,625.

The number of COVID-19 tests remained below the 40,000 -mark for the third day in a row. As many as 28,328 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Monday and 30,428 the next day.

According to the data, the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between April 21 and 27 stood at 0.93 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 74 days.

At present, Mumbai has 120 containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) and 1,114 sealed buildings where several resident have tested positive for the infection.

