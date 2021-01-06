New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal in a meeting of DDMA on Wednesday directed all concerned agencies of the Delhi government to work in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for effective roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 15th meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Baijal was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The Delhi government has targeted to vaccinate 51 lakh priority category persons including health workers, frontline personnel, those above 50 years of age and people with comorbidities.

"Directed the Health Department and all concerned agencies to work in close coordination with @MoHFW_India for effective roll out of the vaccination programme in Delhi," the Lt Governor said in a tweet after the meeting.

In a series of other tweets, he said the concerned stakeholders were advised in the meeting to continue exercising due caution and ensure strict enforcement of COVID-compliant behaviour besides sustaining the current levels of testing, surveillance and contact tracing.

He also asked for a strict vigilance to be maintained at public places including bus stops, metro and railway stations, airports and other such places in view of the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)