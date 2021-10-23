New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has roped in Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi as its brand ambassador, as part of its plan to boost the civic body's ranking in the next Swachh Bharat survey, according to officials.

Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Saturday convened a meeting with senior officials to discuss ways to improve the civic body's ranking in Swachhta Survekshan 2022.

A number of decisions were taken during the meet, including that Amended Plastic Management Rules 2021 will be implemented and plastic, measuring less than 120 micron in thickness will be banned completely, the SDMC said in a statement.

It was also decided that processing of wet segregated waste (60 TPD) will be done in each of the zones of the SDMC, it said.

Material recovery facilities to reduce dry waste transported to landfill site by further segregation of dry waste into five to six different categories for recycling will be set up, officials said.

The SDMC said it has identified five brand ambassadors for the Swachh Bharat Mission, for organising events at prominent locations.

Jassi and Ruby Makhija have also been selected as brand ambassadors for the civic body, the statement said.

Identification of 20 Swachh champions (10 men and 10 women) for contribution to Swachh Bharat Mission will also be done, the officials decided in the meeting.

Additional Commissioner Ramesh Verma, engineer-in-chief P C Meena, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of all four zones, and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, review of various parameters mentioned in Swachh Survekshan toolkit 2022 for attaining better ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2022 was also done, officials said.

Focus will be on segregation of waste at source in each ward, and to reduce waste generation in wards, six initiatives under three R (reduce, reuse and recycle), such as 'Neki Ki Diwar' (reuse of old clothes, toys), book bank, crockery bank, artefacts, reuse of old tyres, steel boxes, and promotion of cloth bags, was discussed in the meeting, the SDMC said.

Upkeep of public and community toilets, beautification of markets and slum areas, training of sanitation workers, vaccination of all frontline workers, redressal of complaints received on Swachhata App within 24 hours, night sweeping in commercial and public areas, would also be done as part of the vision, the statement said.

Dissemination of citizen feedback questionnaire among senior citizens and youth through WhatsApp groups, social media, meetings with RWAs representatives, contests on street plays, jingle making, movies, painting, poster and mural designs will be done.

Swachh ranking of schools, government offices, markets, colonies, hospitals, dispensers and hotels, will be major activities for better Swachh ranking, it said.

