New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Delhi Assembly's Environment Committee chairperson Atishi on Wednesday accused the East Delhi Municipal Corporation of embezzling funds meant for the management of Ghazipur landfill.

After a massive fire broke out at the landfill on March 28, the panel had asked the civic body to submit details of tenders, recycling plants, composting facilities, trommel machines engaged to clear the landfill, among others.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Four Children Drown in Yamuna River; One Body Recovered.

Atishi alleged that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) did not provide the required information to the panel to "cover up a scam".

The EDMC had earlier told the Environment Committee that it would take at least 10 years at peak performance to clear the Ghazipur landfill.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate KK Patel Super-Speciality Hospital in Gujarat’s Bhuj on April 15.

According to Atishi, the municipal body had acknowledged that they did not have money, land or an adequate plan to solve the garbage problem at the Ghazipur landfill site.

Commissioned in 1984, the Ghazipur landfill site is spread across 70 acres. In 2019, the garbage dump site had grown 65 metres high.

According to an action plan submitted to the National Green Tribunal, the municipal corporations have to remediate the legacy waste at the Ghazipur landfill by March 2022, Bhalswa by December 2023 and Okhla by March 2023.

As on February 28, 9.03 lakh tonnes of the total 140 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at Ghazipur has been remediated. Last year, authorities reported four incidents of fire at Ghazipur landfill. In 2017, a large part of it broke away, crashing onto a road and killing two people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)