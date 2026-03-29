Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged off the inaugural Jammu Marathon at Maulana Azad Stadium on Sunday, joining participants alongside Milind Soman and Gul Panag.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation despite rain, promoting fitness, unity, and a strong message against drug abuse in the region.

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Speaking to ANI, actress Gul Panag lauded the spirit of the runners and organisers, noting the strong response to the inaugural edition. "To get so much support for the first edition of the marathon is quite an achievement. Despite the weather, people turned up in large numbers. I congratulate both the participants and supporters," she said.

Highlighting the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Panag added that leadership plays a key role in inspiring youth. "When the CM is the role model, the youth have no more excuses," she said, while emphasising the importance of fitness and maintaining good health.

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Fitness icon Milind Soman also expressed his happiness at being part of the event, calling it a significant step for the region. "It feels very good. It is the first time such a large-scale marathon has been held in Jammu. I hope people enjoy their run," he told ANI.

Soman, who is associated with the Fit India movement, stressed the need to practice what one preaches. "People who talk about fitness should also work towards it. One should be strong and healthy," he said, encouraging people to adopt active lifestyles.

Sharing his personal routine, Soman said he exercises daily for a short duration and does not rely on gyms, trainers, or specialised diets. He also spoke about his preference for barefoot running, encouraging people to experience it themselves.

Other participants and attendees also echoed similar sentiments, describing the marathon as a positive initiative promoting peace, brotherhood, and a drug-free message in the region. They expressed optimism that Jammu and Kashmir could emerge as a hub for sporting activities in the future.

"I want to congratulate the organisers. This is a very good message of peace and prosperity. Jammu and Kashmir is a beautiful state. I am sure it'll become a hub of sports in the coming years. We are also running for the cause of brotherhood and to say no to drugs," participants told ANI.

Meanwhile, Bryan from Kenya, who was present at the event, appreciated the initiative but pointed out minor challenges due to weather conditions.

"The race was nice, but the problem was the weather. However, it is good because it later stopped... It is the first edition and is a nice start... For the next time, they have to rectify the problems... I hope next time I will appreciate it when they invite me next time," he told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)