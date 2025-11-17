Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Public Enterprises and Minority Welfare, Mohammed Azharuddin, on Monday expressed grief, calling the bus accident in Saudi Arabia killing several Indian pilgrims, "unfortunate."

Azharuddin told ANI that he is monitoring the situation and the government will ensure that at least one family member of the victims is sent to Saudi Arabia.

According to the Telangana Minister, the bus collided with an oil tanker and caught fire on its way from Mecca to Medinah.

He said, "The incident is very unfortunate and sad. Many people died after a bus carrying them collided with an oil tanker. I have received information that the bodies have also charred beyond recognition. The government has also issued a helpline number, and we are extending full help."

"One family lost 18 people, so you can imagine the extent of grief. I am also personally monitoring the situation. We are ensuring that at least one family member of the victims is sent to Saudi Arabia if they want to, or we are in talks to bring the bodies back," Azharuddin added.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24/7 control room following a tragic bus accident late last night involving Umrah pilgrims near Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the Centre to engage with the Saudi government to obtain complete information about the accident.

"This heart-wrenching accident that occurred in Saudi Arabia is truly shocking. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the 42 Indians who lost their lives in this incident. The Government of India should immediately engage with the Saudi government to obtain complete information about all the deceased and injured and ensure that every possible assistance reaches their families. At such a time, every step taken by the government must be swift, sensitive, and responsible," Kejriwal wrote in an X post.

Earlier on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed shock after preliminary reports indicated that several victims were from Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has contacted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh for updated information.

Telangana Chief Secretary, A. Santhi Kumari, alerted Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi, directing him to immediately gather details on how many passengers from Telangana were on the bus and ensure timely support. A control room has also been activated at the state Secretariat to monitor the situation.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, expressed grief and urged the Centre to bring back the bodies.

Owaisi told ANI that he had spoken to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and also contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies, sharing the passengers' details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary. He said that there were 42 people on the bus that was involved in the accident.

Local reports said that the bus was travelling from Mecca to Madinah when the accident occurred. Details on casualties and survivors are awaited. (ANI)

