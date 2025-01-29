Amritsar, Jan 29 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday demanded a strict action in the matter pertaining to an attempt to vandalise the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar by a man on the Republic Day.

Athawale visited the Heritage Street here where the statue has been put up and paid floral tributes to Ambedkar.

Speaking to the media here, the minister said that such incidents would not be tolerated.

Athawale held a meeting with Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney along with other officials and issued directions for strict action in the matter.

The minister informed that he has been assured by the district administration that proper arrangements would be made to prevent such incidents in future.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar is not only the architect of the Constitution but also a great leader of the country, Athawale said, adding that an attempt has been made to demolish his statue but his ideas are so strong that can never be erased.

The minister said this incident, which took place on January 26, raises several questions on the functioning of the state police.

Akash Singh, a resident of Dharamkot in Punjab's Moga district, was arrested on January 26 for allegedly attempting to damage Ambedkar's statue at the Town Hall on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple.

A video clip purportedly of the incident went viral on social media, in which Singh is seen climbing atop the statue using a steel ladder and carrying a hammer. He is seen hitting the statue multiple times with the hammer.

The man also caused damage to the Constitution book, which is a part of the statue. He was later apprehended and handed over to the police.

