Shimla, Jul 3 (PTI) Tibetan Parliament-in-exile member Tenzing Jigdal Thursday termed China an "atheist country" that had been defaming the Dalai Lama for a long time and asserting that the incarnation decision would be taken by the established institution and the leader of Tibetan Buddhist himself.

Ahead of his 90th birthday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday affirmed that the sacred institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the authority to recognise his future "reincarnation", declaring no one else can "interfere" in his succession plan.

Also Read | Fuel Ban Order on Overage Vehicles Not Feasible Now Due to Tech Challenges, Put on Hold: Delhi Government Writes to CAQM.

Talking to PTI Videos on Thursday, Jigdal said, "The incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be chosen through a spiritual process and established Tibetan practice like other Dalai Lamas, including the incumbent."

The statement by the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, a day ago, that ended speculation on whether he will have a successor or not after his death, is set to escalate tensions with China. The Gaden Phodrang Trust, a non-profit organisation, was founded by the Office of the Dalai Lama in 2015.

Also Read | Delhi: Moisturiser Bottle Gets Stuck in Woman’s Private Parts After She Inserts It for Sexual Pleasure, Doctors Successfully Remove Object Without Surgery.

China rejected the Nobel Peace laureate's succession plan, insisting that any future heir must receive its seal of approval, adding a new chapter to Tibetan Buddhism's decades-long struggle with the Chinese ruling Communist Party.

Debunking the claim of China that the 15th Dalai Lama must have its approval, Jigdal said that there are no limitations on boundaries and he can take birth anywhere, while pointing out that the third Dalai Lama was born in Magnolia and the sixth in Arunachal.

"The claim of China is ironic and hypocritical as it is a non-believer and atheist country and has been defaming the Dalai Lama for a long time," he added.

Another member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, Namgyal Dolkar, expressed similar views and said the incarnation of the Dalai Lama is very personal and the people in India understand it, unlike China, which would neither understand nor accept it.

The Dalai Lama would leave some indications, message, ways, and procedures to be followed as per the Tibetan Buddhist traditions, she said, adding that doubts about the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama have been laid to rest with the announcement of the current Dalai Lama that this institution would continue.

"We wish a very healthy and prosperous life and many more years to the Dalai Lama so that we get an opportunity to escort him to Potala Palace and he celebrates his 100th birthday in Lhasa," she added.

Earlier, the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism had maintained that Tibet's most sacred tradition could be wound up, or his successor could be a woman or someone born outside China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and Panchen Lama, the second-high priest of Tibetan Buddhism, has to go through the centuries-old tradition of the 'Golden Urn' law procedure started by the 18th-century Qing dynasty.

"The Dalai Lama's reincarnation must follow the principles of domestic recognition, the ‘Golden Urn' process, and approval by the central government, in line with religious traditions and laws,” she told a media briefing in Beijing while responding to the Dalai Lama's announcement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)